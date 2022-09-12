FILE – The Chicago skyline is reflected in the water of the thawed snow as a cyclist passes by at North Avenue Beach on March 1, 2021, in Chicago. According to…
FILE – The Chicago skyline is reflected in the water of the thawed snow as a cyclist passes by at North Avenue Beach on March 1, 2021, in Chicago. According to a study, a nearly 80-year-old law intended to put distressed and tax-delinquent Chicago-area properties back to productive use has done little to improve or solve racial inequities in the city’s Black and Latino neighborhoods. A report released Tuesday, July 19, 2022, by the Cook County treasurer’s office proposes scrapping or modifying Illinois’ Scavenger Sale law in favor of tax-cutting and other programs that may allow homeowners of color to accumulate generational wealth. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
FILE – The Chicago skyline is reflected in the water of the thawed snow as a cyclist passes by at North Avenue Beach on March 1, 2021, in Chicago. According to…
FILE – The Chicago skyline is reflected in the water of the thawed snow as a cyclist passes by at North Avenue Beach on March 1, 2021, in Chicago. According to a study, a nearly 80-year-old law intended to put distressed and tax-delinquent Chicago-area properties back to productive use has done little to improve or solve racial inequities in the city’s Black and Latino neighborhoods. A report released Tuesday, July 19, 2022, by the Cook County treasurer’s office proposes scrapping or modifying Illinois’ Scavenger Sale law in favor of tax-cutting and other programs that may allow homeowners of color to accumulate generational wealth. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
Jon Hansen is joined by Dennis Rodkin, Crain’s Chicago Business residential real estate reporter, to discuss late property taxes. The two talk about how home selling and buying will be affected because of this.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)