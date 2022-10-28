Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristin Myers, joined Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about the PCE price index for September being released. She elaborated on what the PCE price index is and why it’s the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.
Kristin Myers on the release of September’s PCE price index
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)