Kari Kohler from The Kohler Group joins Jon Hansen to discuss the housing market and how emotions play a part in selling and purchasing homes. Plus, Kari talks about what the future could look like when rates change.
Kari Kohler: ‘It’s a great time to sell your home’
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)