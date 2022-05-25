David Hochberg, host of “Home Sweet Home Chicago” joins Jon Hansen on ‘Your Money Matters’ to discuss averages on mortgage rates. The two also discuss credit scores, fixed loans, and credit balances.
Jon Hansen & David Hochberg discuss average mortgage rates
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
David Hochberg & Jon Hansen ( WGN | Iridian Fierro)
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)