Jimmy Zollo is the owner of Joe and Bella, an adaptive apparel company that makes dressing faster and easier for older adults. Jimmy joins Jon Hansen to chat about the importance of adaptive clothing that is stylish, how caregivers have also been helped, and how the business got started. Their mission is to bring more dignity, joy, and ease to the lives of older adults and those who care for them.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction