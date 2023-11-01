Jimmy Zollo is the owner of Joe and Bella, an adaptive apparel company that makes dressing faster and easier for older adults. Jimmy joins Jon Hansen to chat about the importance of adaptive clothing that is stylish, how caregivers have also been helped, and how the business got started. Their mission is to bring more dignity, joy, and ease to the lives of older adults and those who care for them.
Joe and Bella: Adaptive clothing for adults with physical and cognitive needs
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)