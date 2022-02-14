Job hopping and finding your zone of genius

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Thanks to the Great Resignation that began in 2021, when a record number of Americans quit or changed jobs, millennials are experiencing their first brush with power and opportunity. Millennials are no longer early in their careers and are better-positioned to negotiate for favorable jobs. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WGN’s Jon Hansen is joined by Performance Strategist and Author of “The Genius Habit” and “Find Your Zone of Genius,” Laura Garnett, to talk about job hopping and the change in its stigma. She explained that job hopping used to be perceived as problematic, whereas now, it is a sign of someone with high potential. Those who are more aware of when a job is no longer capable of expanding upon their goals tend to leave in search of something more enriching. Laura later segued into points from “Find Your Zone of Genius” and defined the term “zone of genius” as being “a cheat sheet to understanding what you are best at and what’s going to fulfill you,’ as well as discussed the difference between one’s own genius and one’s own purpose.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
JonHansen

“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)

Popular