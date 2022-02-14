Job hopping and finding your zone of genius

WGN’s Jon Hansen is joined by Performance Strategist and Author of “The Genius Habit” and “Find Your Zone of Genius,” Laura Garnett, to talk about job hopping and the change in its stigma. She explained that job hopping used to be perceived as problematic, whereas now, it is a sign of someone with high potential. Those who are more aware of when a job is no longer capable of expanding upon their goals tend to leave in search of something more enriching. Laura later segued into points from “Find Your Zone of Genius” and defined the term “zone of genius” as being “a cheat sheet to understanding what you are best at and what’s going to fulfill you,’ as well as discussed the difference between one’s own genius and one’s own purpose.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)