Jon Hansen talks with Chief Analyst Greg McBride of Bankrate on how to pick which target date fund is best for you. He also talks about the mindset you have to have when going fourth with the plan you choose and that you are thinking with a long term perspective.
Jon Hansen
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)