Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for The Washington Post, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss the cost of attending weddings. Michelle talks about what the average guest spends per wedding by attending and how younger adults are spending the most.
Is it okay to RSVP ‘no’ to a wedding if you can’t afford it?
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
"Your Money Matters" features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way.