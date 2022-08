Your Money Matters host Jon Hansen speaks with Kristin Myers, editor-in-chief of The Balance. The two discuss the new Balance Survey, which shows that more investors are buying crypto in response to market volatility. Younger investors are deciding to make the investing jump to crypto and the two also discuss building wealth. Kristin gives her tips on how to better build it, plus 401k and retirement limits.

