Managing Director of Innovation DuPage Dan Facchini joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about how Innovation DuPage is helping businesses and entrepreneurs succeed. Also joining them are Steven Wightkin, Chief Customer Officer at Datatelligent, and Sarah O’Donnell, CEO of Tri-Town YMCA. At Datatelligent they focus on providing data analytic solutions for non-profit organizations so they can make data-driven decisions. Sarah talks about the grant awarded by the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership and how it helped Tri-Town.

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, please demonstrate your commitment to youth mental health and community incubators by making a donation to Tri-Town YMCA, Innovation DuPage, or DuPage Foundation. Your gift will make an immediate difference locally for kids and families that need quality programs and services like theirs. You can donate online at www.tritownymca.org, www.inovationdupage.org. or www.dupagefoundation.org