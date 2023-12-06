Managing Director of Innovation DuPage Dan Facchini joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about how their programs are helping businesses and organizations grow. He’s joined by Jackie Gomez, Executive Director of HACIA, and Eduardo Salgado, CEO / Founder of CS Architectural Woodworking. Eduardo Salgado went from two employees to 25 and he explains his journey as he expanded his office. Jackie Gomez has partnered with Innovation DuPage for five years and speaks about how the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association works and opens doors for the members.

If you’re interested in any of the programs offered by Innovation DuPage visit, www.innovationdupage.org/programs for more information