Managing director of Innovation DuPage Dan Facchini, founder of PAC Leaders, Marvin Henley, and Executive Director of the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA), Jackie Gomez join Jon Hansen in studio to discuss Innovation DuPage’s Business Accelerator Program. Jackie, working in conjunction with Innovation DuPage, addresses the impact the 11-week program has on companies associated with HACIA, and Melvin, a graduate of the program, explains how it helped his business grow as well as how someone can become a PAC Leader apprentice.

