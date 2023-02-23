Managing Director of Innovation DuPage, Dan Facchini, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about how going to an incubator like Innovation DuPage can help prevent small businesses failing at the start of the their journey. After, Dan highlights the women-owned business that have partnered with Innovation DuPage, including the one started by WGN News’ Marcella Raymond, Marcella Raymond Media. Later, former Innovation DuPage intern, Molly Jameson, explains her experiences as an intern as Dan discusses what internship opportunities students have with Innovation DuPage.

