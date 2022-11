Managing Director of Innovation DuPage, Dan Facchini, Founder of Gray Matters Games and Entrepreneur-in-Residence of Innovation DuPage, Joe Barron, and Founder & CEO at People of Play, Mary Couzin, joined Jon Hansen in studio to discuss the range of businesses Innovation DuPage has aided as well as the fun they have developing and selling board games. Later, Joe and Mary talked about what it takes to craft a truly memorable board game or toy.

