Managing Director of Innovation DuPage Dan Facchini joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about the collaborative opportunities, scholarships, and resources that Innovation DuPage offers the small businesses under their wing. Co-Founder and CMO at GOtivation Kim Grotto and CEO and Co-Founder at SuperBetter.com Keith Wakeman join Dan and Jon to talk about how Innovation DuPage has assisted them in further improving people’s physical and mental health.

