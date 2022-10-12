Managing Director of Innovation DuPage, Dan Facchini, and Maureen Longoria and Lisa Burns of LivNow Relocation, join Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about what Innovation DuPage does as an incubator for small businesses and to highlight Maureen and Lisa’s business. Later, Lisa and Maureen discuss what LivNow Relocation is and how it assists seniors planning to move into senior living communities.

