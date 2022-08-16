FILE – Prospective buyer chats with a sales associate as a 2022 Cooper S hardtop sits on the otherwise empty showroom floor of a Mini dealership Friday,…
FILE – Prospective buyer chats with a sales associate as a 2022 Cooper S hardtop sits on the otherwise empty showroom floor of a Mini dealership Friday, May 6, 2022, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. As if buying a new car in today’s supply-constrained market wasn’t hard enough, this year, many shoppers are experiencing sticker shock when they realize that the car they wanted has a price tag well over the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Kristin Myers, editor-in-chief of The Balance joins Dane Neal, who is filling in for Jon Hansen, to talk about adults delaying major milestones. Because of inflation, many Americans are putting off buying a house, a car, and even having kids.
