Illinois Sen. Michael Frerichs, D-Champaign, speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, in Springfield Ill. Republican Tom Cross has conceded the Illinois treasurer’s race to Democrat Frerichs. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)