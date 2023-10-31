Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss the Enhanced Money Match. Frerichs talks about the latest round of Enhanced Money Match letters that are arriving in mailboxes and says that checks could be issued in November before Thanksgiving.
Illinois State Treasurer says Christmas is coming in November
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)