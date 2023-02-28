Host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen is joined by Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin. The two discuss Illinois’ nuclear moratorium and what can be done to lower energy costs in the state. The senator also talks about micro nuclear plants, wind, and solar energy as well as what is the most reliable energy.
Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin says ending Illinois’ nuclear moratorium is the beginning of lowering energy costs
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)