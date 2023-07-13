FILE – A sign indicating the availability of a home to rent stands outside a building in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. House flipping, “house hacking” …
FILE – A sign indicating the availability of a home to rent stands outside a building in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. House flipping, “house hacking” and vacation rentals have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, becoming a distinctly millennial way of generating passive income in an uncertain economy. The potential profit is tempting, but is it worth the time and money? Ongoing repairs and responsibility to tenants can make renting a major undertaking, so know your financial and personal limits before signing the dotted line. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
People are finding creative ways to earn money, and real estate has become people’s go-to for earning it. Katheleen Elkins from Insider joins Jon Hansen to discuss house hacking and having multiple income streams to start building wealth.
