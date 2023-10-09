Jon Hansen is joined by Steve Steinberg the President and Funding Board Member of Humanly. Steve talks about how the organization works and how they crowdfund to help people experiencing homelessness or people on the verge of being homeless. Humanly is helping eliminate the skepticism that comes with giving and helping create an innovative way to help.
Humanly’s crowdfunding is helping eliminate the path to homelessness
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)