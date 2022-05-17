Dennis Rodkin of Crain’s Chicago Business joined Jon Hansen to speak about the housing market and whether the recent spike in interest rates will affect anything in the immediate future. Then he elaborated on the increase in how much people are putting down on their homes.
How will the interest rate spike affect the housing market in the near future
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)