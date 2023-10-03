Amanda Puck, Director of Strategic Brand Development for Mariano’s, joins Jon Hansen to discuss their fuel points program. You can save on gas when you connect your store rewards card and redeem points per fill at Mariano’s Fuel Centers.
How to save money at Mariano’s with their Fuel Points Program
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)