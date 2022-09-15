Medicare and Social Security Specialist for Fairhaven Wealth Management and volunteer at the Alzheimer’s Assocation Jim Sullivan speaks with Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters about the financial planning that goes along with a family member getting diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Jim later delves into how he started specializing in Medicare and Social Security and why it’s important for him to help others in these areas.
This June 21, 2013 photo shows the Alzheimer’s Association Headquarters in Chicago. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)