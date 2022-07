Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Jon Hansen is joined by Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristin Myers, to discuss risk tolerance when investing. Any investment involves the risk of loss. Jon and Kristin talk about how to gauge your tolerance for the risk. Plus, are adults financially ready for a recession? All of this and more with the Editor-in-Chief of The Balance.

