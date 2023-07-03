Derrick Kinney, author of Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to Do More Good, joins Jon Hansen to discuss his book and what you can start doing to put its methods to good use.
Your Money Matters
Your Money Matters
Posted:
Updated:
Derrick Kinney, author of Good Money Revolution: How to Make More Money to Do More Good, joins Jon Hansen to discuss his book and what you can start doing to put its methods to good use.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)