How to Boost your 401(k) balance and focus on your financial future

FILE- In this Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, new $1 bills with the signatures of U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are cut and stacked at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington. Fidelity Investments says the average 401(k) balance rose to a record $112,300 last year. Part of the gain was due to surging markets, as stocks and bonds of all types rallied. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

75% of companies that offer a 401(k) also offer a matching program. But, 25% of workers don’t take advantage of it. Jon is joined by Securian Financial Senior Director of Retirement Solutions, Ted Schmelzle, to discuss how to get the most of your 401k plan.

