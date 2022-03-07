How the Russian invasion has affected the American economy

Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, and Senior Portfolio Management Director at Morgan Stanley, Steven Esposito, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the ramifications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Russian economy. They went on to talk about the simultaneous affect the invasion had on the American economy as well as its economic relationships with European countries.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)