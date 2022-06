Leslie H. Tayne, a consumer finance expert and attorney at Tayne Law Group, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Leslie and Jon discuss the recent decision from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion to permanently remove approximately 70% of medical debt from consumers’ credit reports starting July 1st. Plus, the factors that go into a credit score and how budgeting is the most important piece of the debt puzzle.

For more information on Leslie, visit Tayne Law Group