Supporters of Ukrainian sovereignty protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “barbaric” and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Craig Bolanos, Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins Jon Hansen to talk about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact the economy globally, in the U.S., and here in Chicago.

Craig talks about personal finance and controlling what you can when it comes to your wallet. Find out how to minimize your interest and the benefits of getting your taxes done early. Plus the jobless claims report, and more.