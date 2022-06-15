Labor and Inequality Reporter at Insider, Juliana Kaplan, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the difference between what wage-earners make and what CEO’s make and how that gap has been widening for decades. Juliana brought up that CEO compensation has gone up 1,322% from 1978 to 2020, while the typical worker saw an increase in compensation by 18%. They also addressed potential reasons why this may be the case, or at least what businesses claim to be the reason, and if there will be any legislation to curb this trend.

