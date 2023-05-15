Jon Hansen is joined by Liz Garone at the Wall Street Journal to discuss how much money the vendors at farmers markets make. Liz explains how vendors market their products, a college professor who makes six figures a year selling pizza, and more.
Iridian Fierro
