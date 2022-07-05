Sarah Foster from Bankrate.com joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about the impact of inflation on everyday expenses. From groceries to gasoline, where are prices rising the most? Jon and Sarah talk about the Bankrate survey and more!
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)