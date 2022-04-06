Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, Tom Appel, joins Jon Hansen to discuss hybrid cars vs electric cars. Plus, Tom and Jon talk to callers about their experiences and Tom answers questions.
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, Tom Appel, joins Jon Hansen to discuss hybrid cars vs electric cars. Plus, Tom and Jon talk to callers about their experiences and Tom answers questions.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)