Many weddings were postponed or canceled during the pandemic. Host Jon Hansen is joined by the owner of HBIC weddings, Diane Brisk, to talk about how wedding prices have increased. Jon and Diane discuss deposits that couples had put down in 2020 plus where can couples cut costs?
How inflation has changed the price of weddings
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)