Owner of Takorea Cocina, Robert Magiet, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the problems delivery services such as GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats have caused restaurants. He addressed the percentage lost by his own restaurant as a byproduct of customers using delivery apps and then emphasized ways for us as consumers to help alleviate the problem.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)