Kate Hennessy, Certified Financial Planner with AssetGrade, LLC, joins Jon Hansen to talk financial planning. They break down how listeners can maximize benefits from a Health Savings Account, what a fiduciary is, and many other things to know that may be important for retirement or college savings. If you need help with financial planning, give Kate a call at (312) 515 0067 or go to the AssetGrade website.

