Ted Rossman is the Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate and he joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. The two talk about the latest Bankrate survey about holiday tipping. Plus, they chat about how people are still bothered by inflation, how much certain workers are getting tipped, and how frequently people are tipping.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)