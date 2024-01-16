Stephanie Zimmerman, Consumer Investigation Reporter at The Sun-Times, joins Jon Hansen to chat about hidden renters fees. Move-in fees and application fees add up and those aren’t the only fees being added to rent. The two talk about how renting has become more expensive and what landlords have to say about it.
Hidden fees for renters have them paying more than the listed price
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
