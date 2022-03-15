President of the Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement Cindy Hounsell joined Jon Hansen to discuss a snapshot study showing that younger women are doing a better job at saving money for retirement than women who are older and to see if this holds true when looking at the bigger picture.
Have younger women gotten better at saving money than women who are older?
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)