Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com Greg McBride joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss today’s Fed interest rate hike of a quarter of a point. Later he addresses whether or not we will see continued good rates for savings accounts and CD’s.
Greg McBride talks the interest rate hike and Jerome Powell’s new tie
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)