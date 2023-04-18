It’s Financial Literacy Month! On this airing of Your Money Matters, Steven Bugg, President & CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union, joins Jon Hansen to share the literacy programs offered at GLCU. Steven dives into each program that they provide for every age. He also explains why it’s essential to their mission to provide the youth with financial education and create awareness of state-funded community programs.
Great Lakes Credit Union provides financial empowerment for everyone at any age
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)