On this airing of Your Money Matters, Steven Bugg, President & CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union, joins Jon Hansen to discuss a future site being built. Steven talks about how they will help businesses and continue to empower community members. Plus, Steven talks about the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. For more information, visit www.glcu.org.
Great Lakes Credit Union: New location and a celebration
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
