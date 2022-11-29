Host Jon Hansen is joined by Busey Bank’s Sean Gallagher, Executive Vice President and Regional President, and Natasha Marriner, Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor. Natasha talks about donations to charity and taxes and Sean suggests having a plan and remaining consistent with it. Plus, he recommends staying updated on IRS changes.

Nancy Wiersum, Executive Vice President of Advancement at Loaves & Fishes also joins Jon. Loaves & Fishes’ mission is to provide healthy food and impactful programs to promote self-sufficiency. The organization believes in the power of community to change lives. The three discuss the impactful programs for self-sufficiency and the need to ask for help. From helping the community, expanding their reach, and the connections that Busey Bank helps make, the trio talks to Jon all about these things and more.