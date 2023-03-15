Kate Hennessy, Certified Financial Planner with AssetGrade, LLC joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to share how they make investing and managing clients’ assets a personal and seamless experience. Listen in while Kate dives deeper into what her specialties are, including a focus on families, women investors and college planning and what the first steps are to getting a handle on your expenses.

