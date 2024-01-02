Host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen is joined by the CGO and co-founder of GETIDA.com. Yoni Mazor co-founded the company in 2015 which now has over 180 employees in 7 countries. The two discuss how the company is helping 3rd party Amazon sellers and what trends and price increases he is seeing at Amazon.
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
