Jon Hansen is joined by Insider reporter for labor and inequality, Juliana Kaplan. The two discuss a new study that found that early a third of Gen Z is living at home or with relatives. Adults are turning to multi-generational households to cut down on rising costs due to inflation.
Gen Z is living at home and they don’t have plans to leave
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)