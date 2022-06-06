Editor-in-Chief of The Balance, Kristin Myers, joined Ilyce Glink, filling in for Jon Hansen, to discuss the price of gas which still hasn’t gone down yet. She gave the unfortunate news that Cook County has one of the worst prices at $5.80 a gallon with the city of Chicago being $5.72 a gallon. Later she addressed the fact that the May inflation numbers could provide an answer to the increased gas prices.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction