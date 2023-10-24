Jordan Bakovic, Director of Sales of Marketing at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss her journey from professional basketball player to hospitality expert. Jordan discusses her experiences in the industry and talks about the current opportunities available in the field.
From basketball to hospitality: Jordan Bakovic shares her journey to the hotel industry
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
"Your Money Matters" features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way.